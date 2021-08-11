Well equipped libraries in ashram schools, hostels soon

NASHIK: A well-equipped library with all facilities will be set up in government ashram schools and hostels in the state to enable tribal students to study well for competitive examinations, said Adv K C Padvi, Minister for Tribal Development and District Guardian Minister.

He was speaking at a state-level event organized on online conference, on the occasion of World Tribal Day. MLA Shirish Kumar Naik, Tribal Development Commissioner Hiralal Sonawane, Collector Manisha Khatri, Additional Commissioner Girish Sarode, Maharashtra State Tribal Development Corporation Managing Director Nitin Patil, Assistant Collector Meenal Karanwal, Manak Ghosh and Tripti Dhodmise were present.

On the occasion, Adv Padvi said that in order for tribal students to study well in competitive examinations and become doctors, engineers, lawyers, IAS, IPS officers, training will be imparted in Delhi for the study of civil service examinations. A hostel will be set up in Delhi to provide accommodation.

Training centers will be set up in each district to study the Civil Service Examination. Funds will be provided by the Tribal Development Department for this. Photographs of Jaipal Singh Munda should be displayed in every office and ashram school and his writings should be made available for the reading of students.

He said that tribal writers need to be encouraged to pass on the knowledge of tribal culture and tribal history to the next generation. The success stories of the beneficiaries of various schemes provided by the Tribal Development Department at Project Offices Nandurbar, Taloda, Nashik, Ghodegaon, Akole, Bhandara, Aheri, Chandrapur, Chimur were presented. The Minister interacted with some of the beneficiaries and learned about their problems.