Well equipped blood testing lab soon

NASHIK: A well equipped blood testing lab will be set up at Nashik Municipal Corporation’s new Bytco Hospital in collaboration with Tata Products Company. This lab will be of great help to the common man as well as the poor citizens who have to pay thousands of rupees in private labs for many blood tests. However, if the lab is available, it will be of great benefit to the citizens, informed Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav.

A company representative had met Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav last month and said the company intends to do a better job for the corporation under CSR. Accordingly, the commissioner said that the corporation wants to set up three well equipped operation theaters and blood testing labs at the new Bytco hospital of Nashik Municipal Corporation.

Jadhav had directed medical superintendent Dr Bapusaheb Nagargoje to submit a letter and a detailed project report to the company stating that the company should consider one of these projects. Accordingly, a letter has been submitted to the company by the medical department and the DPR will be submitted as soon as the approval is received from the company, said Commissioner Kailas Jadhav.

The cost of such a state of the art blood testing lab is expected to be around Rs three crore budget. The cost will be borne by Tata Products Company, through which Nashik Municipal Corporation will get a well-equipped lab. Today, patients in municipal hospitals have to go to private labs for expensive blood tests.