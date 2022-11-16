Welfare of tribals is a foremost priority: CM

Nashik
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured here yesterday that tribal development is on the priority list of the state like agriculture, tourism, education, and health sectors. He said that a Commission for Scheduled Tribes will be formed soon in the state.
To commemorate and glorify the art and culture of tribal communities across the country and the contribution of tribal freedom fighters in the freedom struggle and nation-building, the Adivasi Janjatiya Diwas and a state-level cultural festival was inaugurated in Nashik yesterday by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in key presence of CM Shinde as the chief guest.
Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pawar, Tribal Development Minister Dr Vijaykumar Gavit, District Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse, Legislative Assembly Dy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, MP Hemant Godse, MLAs Dilip Borse, Suhas Kande, Seema Hiray, Hiraman Khoskar along with Additional Chief Secretary of Tribal Development Department Dr Pradeep Vyas, Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Game were present.
CM Shinde said Adivasis from all over the country fought hard for independence. This festival will be useful to create a vision of their bravery and courage for the new generation. Adivasi brothers have conserved their culture and nature. This glory will be highlighted through this festival. The government is committed to bringing the tribal community into the mainstream. Adivasis will no longer suffer while implementing the concept of development. The government will stand behind them to ensure that their products have a good market. Further, it has been decided to make the eight-lane roads 12-lane. Government is ready to set up a Commission for Scheduled Tribes, he reiterated.
Governor Koshyari said that the Governor has special powers for tribal development. We have used it effectively. As the Adivasis stand on their own, the dream of an Atmanirbhar Bharat will come true. Ministers Bhuse, Bharati Pawar and Zirwal spoke on this occasion.