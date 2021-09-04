Website for shadu clay Ganesh idol sale

NASHIK: The Nashik Municipal Corporation and Nashik District Shadu Mati Sculptors Association in collaboration under the initiative of Mission Vighnaharta with a view to celebrate Environmental friendly Ganeshotsav 2021 an exhibition and stalls with a website were inaugurated at Mahatma Phule Art Gallery. The exhibition will be there from 1st to 10th September 2021. On the occasion Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey and Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav were present with dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner of Police Deepak Pandey said that various initiatives are being taken at various levels to prevent environmental degradation but various initiatives undertaken by Nashik Municipal Corporation are innovative. The concept of newly launched Tank on Wheel will go a long way in reducing pollution.

This innovative initiative will be useful for the conservation of the environment, expressed by Commissioner of Police Deepak Pandey. Speaking on the occasion, Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav said that while celebrating all the festivals and celebrations during the Corona period, it is also important to take care of health as well as conservation of the environment.

The corporation is implementing it. Environmentalists, shadu sculptors are also involved in this. In order to reduce pollution and reduce congestion on the roads in connection with Covid-19, immersion has been arranged by providing time slots through online booking. Also, in connection with Covid-19, a new concept called Tank on Wheel will help the citizens to immerse the idol of Lord Ganesha in the area of large building colony.

He appealed to the citizens to cooperate as much as possible to prevent environmental degradation. Commissioner Kailas Jadhav said that last year the people of the city had given a good response. At the time Dr. Avesh Palod, Director, Solid Waste Management, introduced the program.