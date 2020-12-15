Weather is cloudy; boost vitamin intake

<p><strong> NASHIK: </strong>The district is witnessing a change in its climate for the past few days. Cloudy atmosphere, unseasonal rains, and lack of sunrays have created a sudden change in the weather. As a result, a lot of people are falling ill. Cases of cold and cough are rising, especially among children. To understand how one can take precautions during such times, Deshdoot Times interviewed Dr. Sheetal Pagare, Paediatrician.</p>.<p>To begin with, she said that everyone needs to follow the rule of SMS i.e. social distancing, Mask, and Sanitizer. Till the time one isn’t vaccinated, they need to follow SMS strictly. Wash hands 15 to 20 times in a day, parents as well as children so that the risk of falling sick decreases. One needs to follow these precautions seriously. </p><p>She added that one should eat food rich in vitamins as they help in keeping the body immune to infection. Eat carrots as they are rich in Vitamin A, and Vitamin A is known to reduce the chances of lung infection. Increase the intake of fresh fruits and vegetables among children as fruits are vegetables are available in abundance in the winter season. Eat oranges and other fruits and vegetables rich in Vitamin C as it is known to prevent any respiratory infection. </p><p>To conclude, she said that as children aren’t getting enough exposure to sun rays due to clouds, they should be given Vitamin D supplements after consulting a doctor. Vitamin D is important for the body as it helps in preventing the body from asthma and any other kind of respiratory infection.</p>