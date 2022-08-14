Weapons exhibition in Nashik

The exhibition was inaugurated yesterday in the presence of various dignitaries. One can witness the strength, sacrifices, power, unity, and victory of the Indian Army through this exhibition. The corporation has appealed to the citizens to visit this exhibition without fail.

Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar, Additional Commissioner Suresh Khade, Deputy Commissioner Dr Dilip Menkar, United We Stand Foundation's President Sagar Matale, Commandant of Artillery Center Nashik Road Brigadier A Rajesh, General Manager City Center Mall Parag Singh Rathod, Marketing Manager Supriya Arora, and other dignitaries were present at the occasion.

Warriors’ posters

A photography exhibition depicting events and incidents of the pre-independence period has also been organised at the City Center Mall, informing about the partition. Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar inaugurated the photography exhibition. Deputy Commissioner Dr Dilip Menkar inaugurated a similar exhibition organised at Pinnacle Mall.