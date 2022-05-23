Weapon art showcased at Sarkarwada

NASHIK: On the occasion of World Museum Day Week under the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, various programs have been organised at Sarkarwada Regional Museum, Nashik. On May 22, social activist Milind Pagare presented enlightening thoughts on the non-use of plastic and weapon expert Anand Thakur and his associates displayed the Maratha-era weapons and martial arts of great warriors in front of Nashikites.

As it was a Sunday, Nashikites gave a spontaneous response to the event. The demonstrations were carried out using various weapons such as swords, Danpatta, Ek Patyachi Talwar, Don Patyachi Talwar, Lathi-Kathi, Chakra, shield, spear, dhop and other Marath era weapons. Demonstrations were shown by performers from 13 years old to 60 years.