We will return to power: NCP

Nashik/Jalgaon

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is confident of returning to power in Maharashtra, NCP state President Jayant Patil said on Friday.

“We will come back to power with the blessings of the people of the state,” he told party workers at Jalgaon in Nashik division. “Though we are out of power, our credit is intact. We can stand in front of people because we have preserved our self-respect.”

He said there will be elections in the next one-and-a-half to two years, and the youth of Maharashtra were angry with the present state government.

“People are not allowed to speak and freedom of expression is being crushed. It is like an Emergency,” he said.