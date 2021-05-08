WCD centre will be set up in every district: Thakur

NASHIK: State Women and Child Welfare Minister Adv Yashomati Thakur on Friday stated to construct Women and Child Development (WCD) centre in every district to give the benefit of schemes meant for the development of women and child under one roof by bringing all district level offices of the department at single place. She was speaking while reviewing the current Covid situation and the women and child development department at the district collectorate.

Minister Thakur said that various schemes are being implemented by the government for the development of women and children. These schemes are implemented at the district level through the Women and Child Welfare Department of Zilla Parishad, District Women and Child Development Officer, Economic Development Corporation for Women. If all these offices come under one roof, it will be more convenient for women to avail the benefits of the scheme.

Also, by implementing the concept of ‘Small Mart’ in that place, the women of the self-help group will be helped to achieve economic progress. Therefore, the construction of women and child development building in the district should be expedited, she added. The committee on women and children need to work more consciously. A training programme should be organized for the chairpersons working on the Visakha committee to know the technical aspects of the committee.

The Minister also instructed to keep an eye on domestic violence, cybercrime, and the OneStop Centre for Children’s Homes. During the Corona period, various messages are getting viral on social media about adoption and giving of children. In such a situation, proper planning should be done to prevent unauthorized adoption of any child. Efforts should be made to provide proper facilities to the migrant women and children, she stated.

Need to protect children: Thakur

It is being currently stated that the third wave of Covid would come and children would be at risk. Everyone including the health agency should remain alert to deal with this, said state Women and Child Welfare Minister Yashomati Thakur. She was addressing a press conference held at the Congress Committee on Friday.

The second wave of Covid, which is currently underway, has a higher rate of transmission than the first wave. There is a need to implement the necessary measures and to create awareness among citizens. Planning should also be done for the treatment of post-Covid patients, she said “During the first wave, we felt the shortage of beds, while there was a shortage of medical oxygen during the second wave.

Now the system should be prepared given the danger of the third wave. Everyone is predicting that the third wave will be dangerous for children. Everyone should be vigilant and accept responsibility, the Minister appealed. Many children have been orphaned due to the death of their parents due to Covid.

Currently, various messages are getting viral on social media about the adoption and giving of children. In such a situation, proper planning should be done to prevent the unauthorized adoption of any child. In case of such thing, the Women and Child Welfare Department or the District Collector should be informed. Mutual adoption of such orphans is completely illegal, she said.