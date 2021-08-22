Ways to love your job again

- Dr. Latika Vaishak Shanbhag

1. Determine whether you want to leave your job or your boss

You might not want to leave your job; you may just want to leave your boss. One study found that 50 percent of employees left their job “to get away from their manager to improve their overall life at some point in their career.” If you find yourself in this situation but still really enjoy the company you work for, you may want to entertain the option of switching departments. Give yourself opportunities to work with other teams and see if it’s your manager or it’s the job you don’t like before you hand in your resignation. Small changes can make a significant impact in helping you love your job again.

2. You are more than your work

Do not have your identity too strongly tied to the job you do. Give up thinking that your work-life “should” be a certain way. Such expectations of what you were supposed to be, set by your parents and teachers, stop you from enjoying what you currently do.

3. Find a mentor.

A mentor can provide you with honest feedback and guidance and help get you back on track when you are floundering. Seek to connect with someone in your workplace who performs well, is admired and respected by the leadership and employees alike, and is willing to invest time in helping you grow professionally. Your mentor can connect you to a large professional network you might never be exposed to otherwise and can also serve as a sounding board for your work-related anxiety or frustration. Knowing you have someone in your corner can lead to a deep shift in your mindset toward work, but it also has practical implications.

4. Make an exit plan.

If you’ve tried everything and you are still miserable, I recommend repeating to yourself five simple words: “I won’t always work here.” You may have to stay in your current job for the time being, but you can also begin actively planning for your future. This can include researching other positions in or outside your company, networking, updating your resume, and furthering your education to increase your skills. All these steps position you to take a leap into a new role when you’re ready.