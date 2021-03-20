Ways to brighten up your skin in summer

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The season of ice cream and cold drinks is here that brings along tan and acne. While some people use sunscreens and lotions to keep their skin healthy, others opt for homemade remedies. Such remedies help one in exfoliating their skin and removing the tan. At the same time, these remedies give a cool effect to the skin, thus lessening the acne on the face and back.</p>.<p><strong>Lemon Juice and Honey</strong></p><p>Squeeze fresh lemon juice and add honey to it. Apply it on your face, keep it for 30 minutes and wash it off with a mild cleanser. Lemon juice has a bleaching effect and contains vitamin C that aids in removing the skin tan. For oily skin, don’t keep the honey on your face for too long. </p><p><strong>Coconut Milk </strong></p><p>Apply coconut milk on the face with the help of a cotton ball and let it soak completely into the skin. Wash it off once it dries. It is highly nourishing and hydrating for the skin. It helps in restoring the lost moisture, and the mild acids help in removing the tan.</p><p><strong> Aloe Vera </strong></p><p>Apply the natural aloe vera gel on the face regularly. It kills all the bacteria, fungi, and acne-causing inflammations. Herbal aloe vera gels also do wonders but make sure it doesn’t contain any added ingredients. </p><p><strong>Oatmeal and Buttermilk</strong></p><p>Soak 2 tsp of oats or oatmeal in half a cup of water for five minutes. Add 2-3 tsp of fresh buttermilk and apply it on the face, arms, and neck. Rub in a circular motion for 20 minutes and wash it off. Oatmeal has exfoliating and skin cleansing properties. Buttermilk is rich in lactic acid that removes tan, softens the skin, and removes tan from the body. </p><p><strong>Toothpaste </strong></p><p>Our humble toothpaste is also very effective when it comes to treating acne and removing scars. The results will be visible in a few days. Just apply toothpaste naturally to acne and pimples. </p><p><strong>Mint </strong></p><p>Mint de-clogs the pores and helps in killing the bacteria. Mix two tsp of freshly chopped mint with two tsp of yogurt and oatmeal. Apply the paste after smoothing it and rinse it off with cool water.</p>