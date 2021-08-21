Way clear for old pension of part-time librarians

In ruling on the petition, Justice R D Dhanuka and R I Chagla has ordered part-time librarians to avail the benefits of the old pension scheme. Upasani was a part-time librarian from August 20, 1995 to July 31, 2008. She was appointed full-time on August 1, 2008. Both these appointments were approved by the Education Officer.

The important DCPS or NPS accounts were opened as per government instructions. Accordingly, their subscriptions were being reduced. Before retirement, Upasani filed a retirement proposal through the Education Officer’s Office to avail the benefits of the old pension scheme. However, the proposal was rejected on the grounds of appointment after November 1, 2005. He had run in court against this.

The court quashed the order dated October 19, 2020 and directed the petitioner to avail the benefit of the old pension scheme on the basis of part-time service. Meanwhile, the court also directed the headmaster and the education department to submit the prescribed proposal of the benefits of the old pension scheme to the Accountant General within four weeks.

"Although part-time service is a regular service at a hundred percent non-aided school, part-time librarians are deprived of the benefits of the old pension scheme. Despite the court’s decision, the education department does not take action in time. The government should take concrete measures to give justice to the eligible librarians." -Vilas Sonar, president, Maharashtra State Teachers Council