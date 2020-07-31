Waterproof rakhi envelopes this year

* Post offices to remain open on Sunday

* Special rakhi mail counter

NASHIK :

For sisters who are living far away from their brothers, couriering the Rakhi on Raksha Bandhan is the only option. To help them with it, India Post has come up with a novel idea - a waterproof designer Rakhi envelope.

The envelope in pink colour, with a water-resistant, self-adhesive features with a price of Rs 10 is now available at all the general post offices of the city."Around 350 to 400 waterproof Rakhi envelopes are now available at Nashik Road post office on a separate rakhi mail counter," informed R N More, postmaster, post office, Nashik Road.

"A separate Rakhi mail counter has been set up and it will remain opened on Sunday too ahead of Raksha Bandhan festival which falls on the next day on Monday (August 3)," he said adding that the decision has been taken in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as keeping rakhi counter open on Sunday will help people ease their troubles by following social distancing norms.

For the convenient of customers speed post service has also been made available to deliver Rakhis in minimum time period.He further said that all mails of Raksha Bandhan will be treated as first class mail, helping them reach their destination before/on the day of the occasion, by latest.

A slogan "Express your Rakhi emotions through India Post Rakhi envelope - through letter post, register post, and speed post" has been given for this year's Raksha Bandhan festival, More added.

Since Rakhi falls during the monsoon season, a lot of Rakhi posts tend to get soggy and soiled. To protect the sacred thread inside the envelope from the rain, water-proofing has been introduced.Available in pink colour with a rakhi image, the envelope seems perfect for Rakhi gifting.

Another feature of the envelope is the Rakhi can be stuck inside the envelope without using the glue.These envelopes bearing distinctive characteristics are an innovative attempt of India Post, to keep the spirit of love and festivity unabated, even at times of crisis and to strengthen the emotions of love and brotherhood amongst people.