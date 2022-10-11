Waterlogging in several areas as heavy rains lash city

Nashik

Heavy rains with thunder lashed Nashik on Monday with several areas in the city reporting water logging. A rainfall of 69.0 mm was recorded between 830-1730 hours. The city went under cloud cover and witnessed heavy rainfall from afternoon, with most parts of the city witnessing heavy rains and thunderstorms.

Commuters and pedestrians also faced inconvenience due to inundated streets. Many areas were submerged in ankle-deep water due to the heavy rainfall and overflowing drains which included Dahipool. The highway stretch from Nashik Road to Dwarka witnessed flooded roads with traffic snarls.

As the rain continued to lash parts of the city intermittently for the last couple of days, the temperature dropped to a minimum of 20.7 degrees from Sunday's 22.3 degrees. Heavy rains splashed parts of the city since the afternoon, bringing the traffic to a standstill with key stretches being waterlogged and resurfaced with potholes in many places. The downpour also disrupted the power supply at many places.

Earlier water discharge was continued from some dams after heavy downpour in the catchment areas. In the evening, 250 cusecs of water discharge was going on from Darna, 1748 cusecs from Palkhed, and 1614 cusecs from Nandur Madhyameshwar weir, 65 cusecs from Waldevi, 30 from Alandi. While rain water was flowing at 278 cusecs under the Holkar bridge.

Meanwhile, cloudy weather had created dew in the air. While the maximum temperature of Nashik was recorded at 29.8 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature was recorded at 20.7 degrees Celsius. Cold is felt as the minimum temperature dropped. According to weather experts withdrawal of rain may continue till October 15.