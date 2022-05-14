Water woes of Igatpuri heard by Thackeray

NASHIK: State Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray was on a visit to Nashik. He received a warm welcome from the people in Igatpuri. He visited the Ghatandevi temple, which is considered the gateway to the Nashik district. While interacting with the villagers of Shidwadi in Khambale of Igatpuri taluka, he learned about the water woes of this village. At this time, the women of Shidwadi have discussed the problems in their village.

MP Hemant Godse, MLA Hiraman Khoskar, former MLA Kashinath Mengal and former MLA Nirmala Gavit participated in the discussion. Meanwhile, huge funds have also been provided for the beautification of the lake in Khambale gram panchayat and it was informed that the work on this lake will be completed soon.

Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray interacted with the citizens regarding the water supply scheme of Rs 1.92 crore. On behalf of Khambale Gram Panchayat, Sarpanch Dwarkatai Shid, Deputy Sarpanch Dilip Chaudhary, Village Development Officer DB Ghadavaje, and others participated in the discussion.

Meanwhile, in May, there is a severe drought in Igatpuri taluka. However, due to declining sustainable water supply schemes, villagers are facing water scarcity.

However, former MLA Kashinath Mengal expressed optimism that Aaditya Thackeray will solve this issue by providing funds. Speaking at the occasion, former MLA Nirmala Gavit said she spoke to Thackeray earlier, and he took a positive stance and promised that the water problem would be solved soon.

Shiv Sena liaison chief Bhau Chaudhary, MP Hemant Godse, Sunil Bagul, district chief Vijay Appa Karanjkar, Leader of Opposition Sudhakar Badgujar, Deputy district chief Nivruti Jadhav, former MLA Nirmala Gavit, former MLA Kashinath Mengal, Pandurang Barora, Nashik corporator Vilas Shinde, and others were present at the meeting.