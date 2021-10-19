Water wheel tanks gifted to tribals

NASHIK: Wells on Wheels and United We Stand teamed up yesterday to provide water wheel tanks to all the 60 families of Hethpada village, Trimbakeshwar, making their work of fetching water less painful. The organisations distributed the tanks as a Dusshera gift to the tribals.

Due to the hilly terrain of the village and lack of proper water supply facilities, the families had to face water shortage regularly. As the distance between the water source and their village is four km, the families struggled daily to carry water in pots on their heads and pass through the rocky terrain.

The water wheel tank's capacity is 50 litres and can be easily rolled with hands. Due to this gift, the villagers will no longer have to suffer from neck or back pain. The tank will ease up their daily life and aid in storing water.

The villagers thanked the organisation for the useful gift that will help them henceforth. At the same time, females of the organisation distributed sanitary pads to the village’s women and spoke about its importance and usage.

Ajay Deore (Wells on Wheels), Gokul Dhomse, Vijay Deore, Anup More, Sagar Matale (United We Stand Foundation), Nilesh Pawar, Adv. Honey Narayani, Smriti Aware, etc., were present at the occasion.