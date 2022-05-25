Water tanks cleaning programme from today: Bansod

NASHIK: The water and sanitation department of Zilla Parishad will initiate the cleaning of water tanks and handpumps today under the water quality monitoring and survey programme in all the talukas of the district. The campaign will continue from May 25 to June 10.

All the group development officers have been instructed to initiate drinking water tanks’ cleaning and handpumps’ water quality testing and purification campaigns in all the Gram Panchayats, Anganwadis, and schools, informed Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Leena Bansod.

The basic duty of the Gram Panchayats is to supply pure drinking water to the village. Under the water quality monitoring and survey programme, cleaning of all drinking water tanks, handpumps, TCL storage, sample testing, potential epidemics and diseases; shall be catered to. With the onset of the monsoon, the campaign will be completed in the entire district.

The water tanks used in Gram Panchayat, Anganwadis and schools will be emptied; cleaned, and health workers, health assistants and water conservators will chlorinate the source of drinking water. This campaign is being implemented in the district for the fifth year in a row.

Under this campaign, drinking water tanks and handpumps will be cleaned in all Gram Panchayats, Anganwadis, and schools in the district. Similarly, the officials will inspect the pipeline of the village water supply scheme (from source to last tap connection) and ensure that it is in good condition by repairing any leakage.

Village level staff, including group development officer, child development project officer, taluka health officer, education officer, and deputy engineer, have been assigned the campaign’s responsibility.

For the successful implementation of the campaign, a dry day should be observed in all the gram panchayats, and the gram panchayats should clean all the drinking water tanks and mention the date of purification on them with oil paint.

Also, the pipelines of water supply scheme, from the source to the last tap connection, will be inspected and repaired in case of leakages. Also, the officials need to ready an alternate source of water supply to flood-affected villages. The basic reason for the campaign is to provide pure drinking water to villagers and safeguard their health in the monsoon season.