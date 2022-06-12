Water supply scheme's work inaugurated

NASHIK: The work of the drinking water supply scheme through tap connections was inaugurated at Saptashrungi Gad by the Minister of Water Supply and Sanitation Gulabrao Patil. The government allotted total funds of Rs 9,23,00,000 for the scheme's completion and to aid the villagers.

Devotees visiting Saptashrugi Gad during the Navratri festival, Chaitra Purnima had to face water scarcity at the fort. However, the issue shall be resolved following the completion of the scheme's work. The work has been initiated under Jal Jeevan Mission Yojana.

Considering the water scarcity and related problems faced by the villagers and devotees at Saptashrungi Gad, the government allotted such a massive amount of funds for the first time for the Shree Saptashrungi Gad Devi Temple area. The villagers thanked Minister Patil for the implementation of the scheme.

A new filter plan, 22 lakh litres of water discharge daily, and inclusion of Bhavani Leisure Pond, a cemented small dam, Suryakund, and Gangajmuna have been covered under the scheme. Also, solar power will be installed for lights, said Patil.

MLA Nitin Pawar, MLA Narendra Darade, Dhananjay Pawar, Trustee Deepak Patodkar, Trustee Lalit Nikam, Tehsildar Bandu Kapase, ropeway manager Rajiv Lumba and other government officials were present at the occasion.

"These initiatives will help villagers, but I would want Minister Gulabrao Patil to take note of the Saptashrungi Gad's business and set up a bus stand in the Shivalaya Lake area. The bus stand will provide a boost to tourism and business."- Vasant Salunke, businessman