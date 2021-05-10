Water supply by 31 tankers

NASHIK: The heat wave is intensifying day by day and there is a shortage of drinking water in parts of the rural areas. At present water is being supplied to 39 villages and 24 hamlets in eight talukas of the district through 31 tankers. The highest demand for tankers is in Yeola taluka and 13 tankers are pressed into service to supply water.

Last year, the dams in the district were overflowed due to prolonged heavy rains. Rivers and streams were overflowing. Groundwater level was risen. Therefore, water crisis did not feel so much this year as compared to the last two years. Even this year, even though the month of May has begun, there is no acute water shortage in the district.

At present, there are 31 tankers in the district. In 2018, this number had touched the 400-mark, while the number of tankers was less than fifty during this period last year. When the month of May dawned this year, the first tanker was started in the district. As the intensity of the heat is increasing day by day, water scarcity is also being felt in Yeola, Baglan and Peth talukas which are known drought-prone. The monsoon is expected to arrive in the first week of June, the meteorological department said. But if the monsoon is delayed, the tanker’s half-century could be completed in the district.

Taluka-wise tankers:

Baglan - 3

Chandwad - 1

Deola - 2

Igatpuri - 3

Malegaon - 2

Nandgaon - 1

Peth - 6

Yeola - 13

Well acquisition:

For villages - 29

For tanker - 11