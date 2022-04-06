Water supply being restored

NASHIK: Various sources of drinking water are available in Mahadarwajamet Pada (hamlet) area. Metghar Fort Gram Panchayat has dug a new well at the foot of the hill under the Thakkar Bappa Yojana and this well has 25 to 30 feet of water.

The work of the pipeline from the well to Pada is also nearing completion. After discussing with the villagers yesterday, Trimbakeshwar Block Development Officer, Panchayat Samiti and Engineer (Water Supply) have been instructed to install the motor in this well and immediately restore water supply to hamlet, informed Tejas Chavan, SDM, Trimbakeshwar. The instructions have been given by District Collector Gangatharan D.

The population of Mahadarwajamet Pada under Mauje Metghar fort gram panchayat is approximately 369. Recently a video of a woman descending into the well and fetching water has been published on social media due to the depletion of water in the well.

The third well, which is 100 meters to the east of this second well, has eight to ten feet of water as of today, and the villagers think that this water is not potable. Taking cognizance of it, the BDO as well as the Deputy Engineer (Rural Water Supply) have been instructed to inspect the water in the laboratory and process it as required.