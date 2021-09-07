Water scarcity in Deolali Camp

DEOLALI CAMP: Due to the low-pressure water supply in various areas of Ward No. 4 (Deolali Cantonment Board) for the last ten days, the citizens are facing water scarcity even during the monsoon season. Former corporator Asha Godse and Shiv Sena taluka organizer Chandrakant Godse have submitted a letter to the cantonment board demanding immediate restoration of water supply at regular force.

Dhurjad Mal, Niki Sagar area, Godse Mal, Nakshatra Society, Satnam Society, Gas Godown area, and many other places on Lam Road are witnessing water storage for the past ten to fifteen days. Even after heavy rainfall, the town is suffering from water shortage.