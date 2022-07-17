Water scarcity in abundant rains, villagers stage protest

NASHIK: Due to severe water scarcity even during the monsoon season, the aggrieved villagers of Hiswal Khurd village staged an agitation on July 15 on the Nandgaon-Manmad route. The villagers demanded a smooth water supply to 56 villages adjacent to Girba Dam; through the water supply scheme.

As the information related to agitation spread, police and officials of the Irrigation Department rushed to the spot and promised to restore the water supply. After their assurance, the villagers withdrew the agitation.

Hiswal Khurd village, 14 km from Manmad, is supplied water along with other villages through Girna Dam under the water supply scheme. However, as the scheme shut, villagers began facing water scarcity, and their plight still remains same for the past few months. The villagers have submitted a memorandum several times regarding regular water supply but to no avail.

As the concerned authorities turned a blind eye to their plight, villagers got angry and started an agitation on the Nandgaon-Manmad road on Friday. The villagers raised slogans against the officials of the Irrigation Department.

Subsequently, Panchayat Samiti Extension Officer Dhavale, Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police Surwadkar of Water Supply Department Kapse Nandgaon, and others rushed to the spot.

As the agitators got to know Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Leena Bansod was about the travel through the Nandgaon-Manmad route, they stopped her car; informed her about their water scarcity issues. The villagers withdrew their protest after she assured them of solving their problem at the earliest.

Under the leadership of Sarpanch Kailas Phulmali, Deputy Sarpanch Sanjay Aher, Nanasaheb Aher, Sudam Aher, Bandu Aher, Lakhan Aher, and many villagers participated in the protest.