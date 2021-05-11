Water scarcity hits 16 villages

NASHIK (Lasalgoan) : Due to the failure of 16-village water supply scheme including Lasalgaon-Vinchur, all the citizens have been struggling for drinking water for the last eight to ten days. The water scarcity is turning grave and pushing people to desperation.

District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has made efforts to renew the pipeline for the last four to five years. The architect of 16 villages water scheme former MLA Kalyanrao Patil, ZP member Dnyaneshwar Jagtap, Shiv Sena taluka chief Prakash Patil, Prakash Dayama have been trying to solve the water problem of 16 villages on behalf of the government.

Considering the seriousness, Suvarna Jagtap, Sangeeta Patil, Amol Thore, Rohit Patil and Jyoti Nikam, members of the gram panchayat group, supplied water to scarcit-hit wards 2, 5 and 6 with the help of market committee. For this, Prashant Jagtap, Abhijeet Jadhav, Gokul Kahane and Akshay Patil cooperated.

Restore water supply

Water supply has been provided only four times in a month. As just three days are left for the festivals of Ramadan Eid and Akshay Tritiya, it is being demanded that the gram panchayat administration should make efforts to restore the water supply to the villagers.