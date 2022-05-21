Water Resources tests through mobile app

NASHIK: To protect the citizens from contaminated water as well as to improve their health, chemical biological tests of water resources in the district has been started this year through mobile app. The campaign, which started on April 11, has so far completed 98 per cent of the work. Meanwhile, seven water sources in Igatpuri taluka are water dams, the tests were done at several places and were geo-tagged.

Under Nashik Zilla Parishad, District Water Sanitation Mission Room is erected. At present, there are about 7,354 water sources in the district and water samples from all these sources are being tested by the laboratory of Ground Water Survey Department.

The work of chemical water sample testing campaign should be completed one hundred percent in the district instructed, Chief Executive Officer Leena Bansod. All the concerned departments, Water and Sanitation Department and Health Department are working to make this campaign a success. At present 98 percent work of the district has been completed and Nashik district.

In this campaign, water conservationists are collecting samples of all public drinking water sources in the Gram Panchayat area through Geo Fencing Mobile App in coordination with Gramsevaks, Health Workers and Health Assistants, informed deputy CEO Varsha Fadol.

Process of testing

The government has entrusted MRSAC in Nagpur with the task of satellite tagging of public drinking sources. Geofencing is a mobile app used to collect samples of public drinking water sources. After going within 10 meters of the source, the app is started and the source is geo-tagged and the sample is taken by taking a photo. It provides information on how many drinking water sources were inspected in the district and how many drinking water sources remain for chemical testing.