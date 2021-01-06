Water resources dept releases water for rabi crops

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>The irrigation department has begun discharging water from Gangapur, Darna, and Mukne dam through Godavari river for rabi crops and non-irrigation purposes. A total of 2400 MCFT water has been discharged from the dams. </p>.<p>The District Collector has ordered Maharashtra Electricity Distribution Company Ltd to shut the power supply of those agriculture pumps along the river, lifting water illegally, for 22 hours daily till January 31. </p><p>Due to satisfactory rainfall, reservoirs are overflowing all over the district this year. Therefore, along with drinking water, irrigation, and industries have also received water as per the demand, and the rotation cycle has been fixed. The first cycle for rabi season from the Gangapur dam was released on the first day of the new year as part of the rotation.</p><p> Of the total of 2400 MCFT water, 900 MCFT water will be discharged for non-irrigation means drinking purpose, while 1500 MCFT water will be discharged for irrigation purpose. The power supply of agriculture pumps will get shut in those areas where there is a possibility of water theft. </p><p>Considering the possibility of water theft in other ways, the resources department should deploy flying squads and maintain police bandobast wherever possible. The police department should provide police personnel in case the water resources department demands and file legal cases against those concerned, the district administration has instructed.</p>