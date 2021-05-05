Water released for drinking purpose

This summer rotation will solve the problem of drinking water in the beneficiary areas. We will observe the situation considering of the water losses and will decide on the release of water upto Manuri,” said B K Achat, Branch Engineer. The Bhojapur dam was filled to full capacity last monsoon.

The rotation was released on February 10 for the Rabi season. However, as the level of wells was raised due to rain water, there was not enough demand from farmers for irrigation. So the dam still has 118 million cubic feet of balance water.

MLA Manikrao Kokate had instructed the officials of the Irrigation Department that by reserving the water required for the water supply schemes, out of the remaining water stock, water should be discharged for summer cycle and to fill the leachate ponds and canals along the route so as to solve the problem of drinking water in parched villages. Accordingly, the Irrigation Department has released the cycle for drinking water from Monday.

Problem of drinking water will be solved

From the 118 mcft of water in the Bhojapur dam, 16 villages including Manegaon and five villages including Kankori will be supplied water by the end of July. The remaining 40 mcft of water is being released in the summer cycle for drinking water. About 75 to 80 mcft of water will be kept reserve in the Bhojapur dam.

Summer rotation for 9-10 days

As planned water has been released at 70-80 cusecs for drinking water from Bhojapur dam on Monday . The cycle will last for 9 to 10 days depending upon the situation. Five villages which are not covered under the water supply schemes will benefit largely. Seepage ponds and canals will also be filled for livestock. - B K Achat, Branch Engineer

Preference for drinking water

In Bhojapur dam, water has been kept reserve for 16 villages including Manegaon and five villages including Kankori will under the water supply schemes. Concern authorities have been instructed to fill as many seepage ponds and dams as possible with the remaining water. - MLA Manikrao Kokate, Sinnar