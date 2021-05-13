Water release from Banganga gives relief

Nashik: In this summer peak, the river Banganga has started flowing due to the release of water from the Gangapur canal into the river basin. This water has quenched the thirst of eight riverside villages including Kasbe Sukene. This has also brought relief to the farmers along the river. Therefore, there is an atmosphere of satisfaction among the farmers as the concern of agricultural irrigation has been met immediately.

Summer is at peak, with some villages facing drinking water shortage. However, the Gangapur canal is being irrigated. Due to the release of canal water in the river basin near Ojhar, a large amount of water came into the river Banganga and all the channels between Ojhar and Kasbe Sukene have started overflowing. Apart from this, the dam work near Banganga river bridge at Kasbe Sukene was repaired on a large scale.

The local Kuber Rural Non-Agricultural Credit Society had desilted the river basin by removing the silt from the river basin during the summer last year. As a result, the water level in the wells of Kasbe Sukene and Mauje Sukene had risen due to the inflow of large amount of water in the river basin. However, due to last year’s floods, the main dam here has been filled with silt again and the water in the dam is drained due to the leakage of this dam.

Therefore, it is being demanded to remove the leak of this dam. However, due to flooding of Banganga river in summer, the drinking water problem of Dikshi, Shiledarwadi, Datyane, Jivhale, Thergaon, Onne, Mauje Sukene and Kasbe Sukene on the banks of Banganga river has been solved for now. The villagers of all the eight villages along the river have expressed their satisfaction.

With the efforts of MLA Dilip Bunkar, the water of Gangapur canal was released by the Irrigation Department in the summer, so there will be no problem of drinking water this year. However, the levee near Banaganga bridge, which is required for Mauje and Kasbe, is filled with silt. In addition, the levee is leaking, so the silt from it should be pumped out to increase the water storage capacity. - Rajendra Mogal, former ZP speaker, Nashik