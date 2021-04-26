Deshdoot Times

Water pipeline bursts; water wasted in thousands of litres

Water pipeline bursts; water wasted in thousands of litres
Jeetendra Sapkale
Nashik
Pipeline bursted
wasted in thousands of litres
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com