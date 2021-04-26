Water pipeline bursts; water wasted in thousands of litres

<p><strong>Nashik</strong>: Water in thousand of litres was wasted after a drinking water pipeline burst at Pethenagar in Indiranagar. The pipeline was bursted after it was hit by a JCB machine during road broadening works. After noting water springs on Sunday morning, locals informed house leader Satish Sonawane. </p><p>He immediately instructed the NMC water supply department to stop the water supply, however, water in thousand of litres was wasted. The concerned contractor was needed to inspect the road before the start of road broadening work. JCB operator was also needed to take care while digging the road. The contractor also needed to repair the damaged pipeline. </p><p>When contacted NMC deputy engineer Ravindra Dharankar, he informed that the repairing cost of the pipeline will be recovered from the concerned contractor and a letter will be issued to the NMC construction department for recovery of the bill for the water that was wasted at a commercial rate.</p>