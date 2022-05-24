Water park to restart anew at old rates

NASHIK: The waterpark adjacent to the Phalke Memorial at the bottom of Pandav Leni caves will be restarted soon through the public-private partnership (PPP) model. Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Ramesh Pawar has directed the concerned departments to implement the process in this regard. He also instructed the department heads to keep the entrance fee the same as it was 20 years ago once the park restarts.

Pawar is focusing on beautification and promoting the tourism industry in the city. Under this initiative, Phalke Memorial will now be developed along the lines of Ramoji Film City. The corporation has initiated the process of appointing a consultant for the renovation. Once the process is completed, the place will turn into a hotspot for film shooting and thus, boost tourism.

Various games like laughing joker, playpen shower, mushroom waterfall, sliding pool, crazy river, and others were a part of this park. However, due to the closure of this park for the last few years, the facilities here have become useless. The park also includes other necessary facilities like a water filtration system, changing rooms, lockers, and food courts. Nashikites will enjoy all these facilities once again through privatisation, and tenders regarding the partnership will be issued soon.

The concerned contractor assigned on the lease basis will maintain all the park’s facilities. The commissioner instructed to keep the fees the same as 20 years ago for Nashikites to enjoy at affordable rates.