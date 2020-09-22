Waterlogging causes problem for traffic

<p><strong>NEW NASHIK :</strong></p><p>Heavy rains lashed New Nashik on Monday afternoon disrupting traffic and causing waterlogging in some parts of the area.</p><p>The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rains in the next two, three days in parts of the district. </p>.<p>Due to heavy rainfall lashed the city including suburban areas of New Nashik for almost an hour, throwing normal life out of gear. <br><br>Incidences of water logging occurred at many places. As a result, motorists and pedestrians had to face difficulties.<br><br>A number of low lying areas in the vicinity including Ganesh Chowk Simhasthanagar, Shivpuri Chowk, Uttam Nagar, Morwadi, Amardham, prime road leading to Ambad from industrial estate and Mauli Lawns area were turned into pools of water.</p>