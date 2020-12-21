Water in Tapovan STP-Ramwadi nullah to be processed

Nashik: An ozonation technology will be used on experimental basis to process waste water being released from sewage treatment plant at Tapovan and Ramwadi nullah to reduce Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) level in Godavari river.

A meeting of sub-committee which has been formed to address Godavari pollution issue was held in the first week of December to take stock of Godavari pollution related works.

Nagpur-based Ozone Research and Application Pvt Ltd gave a presentation regarding reduction in BOD level in the waste water which is being released from sewage treatment plant and to reduce pollution level in Godavari river. The technology will be used to purify that waste water which is being released from STP.

The waste water which is being released into Godavari river from STP at Tapovan and sewage water in a nullah at Ramwadi will be processed using ozonation technology. Ozonation technology is currently used at Surat and Varanasi to reduce BOD level there. The technology would be used elsewhere, if the experiment succeeds.

Toll free number to complain about Godavari pollution

Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Sunday announced a toll free number 18002331982 and 7030300300 to make a complaint about Godavari pollution. A facility to register complaints has been made available NMC’s online grievance app - NMC e-connect.