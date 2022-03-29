Water hyacinth cover in Godavari

The free flow of water has been constantly disrupted due to fast-spreading hyacinth (Panvelis). There were puddles of water everywhere. The water is infested with mosquitoes and other micro-germs. So the stench is everywhere. Unfortunately, the tourists are visiting the Godavari with their noses pressed. However, it is unfortunate for Nashikites that the administration still does not wake up. Godavari should be free-flowing, clean and pollution-free. For that, it should be cleaned by removing hyacinth. Petitioner Rajesh Pandit had filed a petition in the apex court in 2012 for this.

Petitioner Pandit has given a letter to the Divisional Commissioner, Nashik, the Chairman of Bombay High Court appointed a committee in PIL on 28th March as a follow-up. action. The letter said, “All the committee members should personally visit Godavari River and decide to clean the Godavari. If not, a contempt petition will be filed in the Supreme Court on the ground of contempt of the court.”

Taking note of all these things, the citizens are demanding that the administration should keep the sanctity and purity of Godavari intact to make a feel of a beautiful Nashik for the pilgrims.

In a letter to the Divisional Commissioner, Nashik, Chairman Bombay High Court appointed committee in PIL, petitioner Rajesh Pandit wrote: "Please find attached photos of water hyacinth near Ramkund area. This is for your kind information and immediate necessary action. The formation of Water Hyacinth proves that there is mixing of sewage in river Godavari. We request you to immediately intervene and please arrange a spot visit along with all committee members at the earliest."