Water diversion will benefit Nashik, Marathwada: Bhujbal

NASHIK: Every drop that falls on the land of Maharashtra will be diverted to the East. Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said that if we divert the water that is flowing towards Gujarat, not only Nashik but also Marathwada will get rid of the water crisis. He was addressing a program in Khedgaon in the district.

“We will take care that no one encroaches upon the land of the farmers without compensating them with the full amount. We will also make every effort to complete the stalled projects and start closed sugar factories in the district,” he assured.

“NCP leader Shriram Shete has played a pivotal role in shaping many activists in the political, social, and cooperative sectors in the district. He is also one of the most senior leaders in Nashik district,” lauded the minister adding that Shete has done very important work in the field of agriculture and cooperative area of ​​the district. He has a lion’s share in the very successful operation of Kadawa Co-operative Sugar Factory on a cooperative basis in the district.

He said that Shriram Shete should be appointed as a consultant to start all the closed factories in the district. Bhujbal said that the House has got a studious vice president in the form of Narhari Jirwal.