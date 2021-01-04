Water discharge to continue for next 15 days

<p><strong>NASHIK:</strong> For the next fortnight, water will get released in rotation from Gangapur dam for rabi crop and Eklahare thermal power plant. Currently, water is being discharged at the rate of about 700 to 800 cusecs per second; resulting in a rise in water levels of the river and flowing of Someshwar waterfall. </p>.<p>Due to the heavy rains last year, major dams in the district were filled to the brim. As a result, water for drinking, irrigation, and industry is being provided as per the demand. For this purpose, the frequency of water discharge has been fixed accordingly. On the first day of the new year, the water was released by the Irrigation Department into Godavari canals for Rabi season and Eklahare thermal power station. As per the decision of the irrigation department, water from Gangapur dam will continue to outflow for the next two weeks.</p><p>As 700 to 800 cusecs of water is being released into the river basin, the irrigation department has appealed to citizens not to enter the river basin. Meanwhile, the work for the revival of ancient live water ponds was started at Goda ghat by removing the concrete from the bottom of the river basin. As a result, the discharge of water from the dam into the river basin needed to be stopped. However, due to the need for rotation for the rabi crop and power plant, the concretization work was suspended for smooth passage of water. So, after the one and a half months gap, Nashikites saw the Godavari flooded again.</p>