Deshdoot Times

Water discharge to continue for next 15 days

Water being discharged at the rate of about 700 to 800 cusecs per second
Water discharge to continue for next 15 days
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
gangapur dam
water discharge
eklahare thermal power plant
Rabi crops
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com