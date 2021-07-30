NASHIK: The discharge of water from Gangapur dam has been started as dam storage touched 80%. With this, the river Godavari has again started flowing after January this year. Another major dam Darna is 78 per cent full. Alert has been sounded to the citizens living on the banks of Godavari. Discharge of water was also continued from Darna, Bhavli, Valdevi, and Nadur Madhyameshwar. Godavari is also likely to be flooded if the heavy rains continue in upstream catchment areas. In the catchment area of Gangapur dam and upstream areas of Trimbakeshwar in the district, continuous rains have started.

As a result, three dams have overflowed yesterday and water discharge from Gangapur dam was to increase upto 3000 cusecs at 4 pm. Discharge from these dams has also started. Earlier, the Gangapur dam, due to its declining water storage, the city faced water cut is now 80 per cent full in a short span of time. Discharge from this dam was going on since Thursday morning. 3000 cusecs of water was being released from the Gangapur dam at 4 pm. As a result, citizens living on the banks of Godavari have been warned to be vigilant.

The discharge is also continued from Darna, Bhavli, Valdevi and Nadurmadhyameshwar. It was cloudy sky over the city all day long yesterday. Light showers experienced intermittently. On the consecutive fourth day, water was being released from Darna. Yesterday the discharge was at 5560 cusecs. While 2623 cusecs of water was being released from Nandur Madhyameshwar, 481 cusecs from Bhavli dam and 65 cusecs from Valdevi. Reservoirs of Valdevi and Bhavli are 100 per cent full, while 96 per cent storage was in Nandurmadhyameshwar weir.

Girna contains 38% water. In the meantime, the district has received an average of 48% rainfall so far. Yesterday, 8 mm of rain was recorded in Nashik, 60 mm in Igatpuri, 6 mm in Dindori, 35 mm in Peth, 46 mm in Trimbakeshwar, 01 mm in Deola, 02 mm in Niphad and 04 mm in Sinnar. So far Bhavli and Valdevi dams are filled to the brim.

The Gangapar Dam Complex also has 66 per cent reserves. Earlier, as soon as the discharge of 500 cusecs was started from Gangapur dam, the Godavari started flowing. Nashikites were flocking to the bridges to see the roaring appearance of the Godavari.