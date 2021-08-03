Water cut in Nashik city revoked

Nashik: Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Monday revoked Wednesday’s water cut in Nashik city. Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav informed that the water cut announced by NMC has been cancelled. Even if the water cut is cancelled, residents should use water sparingly to avoid decisions like water cut in future, he urged.

The Municipal Commissioner said that the water level in the Gangapur dam supplying water to Nashik city has increased significantly. Currently, there is no picture of water scarcity at least for the city. As a result, the water cut in Nashik city has been revoked.

It has been raining continuously since last week in the catchment area of the Gangapur dam. As a result, many of the dams in the Gangapur dam complex are almost full. As a result, there is sufficient water stock in the dams and the water cut will be cancelled from this week.

Even though the water cut has been cancelled, Nashik residents should use water sparingly. Commissioner Jadhav has also warned Nashik residents that if the rains subside in the near future, the water level of the dams may go down again. As a result, there will be no other option than to cut water.

Fifteen days back the district was facing a dry patch and the water level of the dams supplying water to Nashik city was declining drastically. As a result, the Nashik Municipal Corporation on July 17 had decided to cut water for a day in a week. This information was given by Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav in a meeting held at the District Collector's Office.

Fortunately, the district received satisfactory rainfall. The dams in the district are now almost full of capacity. The Gangapur dam has more than 80 per cent of its storage capacity. Water discharge has already been started from Gangapur. For now, the water issue of Nashikites has been resolved.