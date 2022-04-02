Water crisis in cantonment

DEOLALI CAMP: Citizens of Deolali Camp cantonment area are currently facing water scarcity. In some areas, especially in Ward 2 and 4 of Cantonment, water is supplied on an alternate day. But, the water is supplied at low pressure and the citizens of both the wards have demanded to make the water supply smooth and regular.

The locals have said that at present when there is plenty of water in the Darna river, the cantonment board has kept irregular water supply at ward no 2 and Sahyadri Nagar, Godse Mala, Wadner Road, behind State Bank, Suryanagari, Vitthalwadi, Bhimwadi, Mahalakshmi Temple in Ward 4, Om Shanti Nagar and Lam Road.

Citizens have complained that the staff of the cantonment board administration does not give proper answers. Citizens including Jadhav, Subhash Borade, Vilas Godse, Vijay Nikam, Sandeep Mughal, Raju Khairnar, Vishnu Mondhe, Kiran Bhagwat, Nitin Jadhav, Dilip Mahajan, Nitin Manlujkar, Amol Tagad, Manoj Rokade, Dinesh Nikam, Sachin Borade, Mahendra Borade and others have demanded to regulate water supply.

Water Wastage

The public is crying about water scarcity and on the one hand, the administration is wasting water with water tankers. In some parts of the city, water spills from leakage of water tankers and the citizens have to bear the brunt of it. The question of whether to pay for the water bill or not is currently making the common man confuse.