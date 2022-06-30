Water brings joy to a parched village

The initiative has been shaped by the tireless efforts of SNF and Lions Club of Nashik Corporate, which provide drinking water to the villages in the tribal belt. Since there was no drinking water source in Khokhripada, a village in Peth taluka, women and children used to fetch water on their heads every day by walking 1 km distance.

On this backdrop, the villagers had expressed their grief to the SNF one day. It was believed that If the water brought through a pipeline from the well and built a tank in the village, the life of the villagers would become easier.

SNF reported the scheme to Lions Club of Nashik Corporate and they immediately raised Rs 3 lakh. After that, with the technical assistance of SNF, financial contribution of Lions and Shramdaan of gram panchayat and villagers, water was finally supplied to this parched village.

Lions Club president Vinay Birari, secretary Nandkishore Lahoti, working president Ajay Sanap, Lion Anant Patil, Manish Jadhav, Kailas Pawar and other office bearers as well as SNF president Pramod Gaikwad and coordinator Ramdas Shinde were present as the chief guests.

The villagers worshiped the water tank amid celebrations. A procession of water pots was also taken out in the village amid drumbeats of musical instruments and dances.

Barku Rijad, Popat Bhusare, Namdev Khotre, gramsevak Pakhane, Chhabunath Chaudhary, Prashant Garje, Pundalik Tokare, Namdev Bhangre, Laxman Rijad, Vasant Padvi, Pandharinath Darode, Jijabai Kumbhare, Yenubai Rijad, Vijay Bhangre, Vinod Khotare, Sandip Dagale, police patil, villagers, teachers, students and women were present at the occasion.