Water audit on the anvil to plug loss due to leaks

The audit was done in 2015. According to that report, the rate of water leakage is 18 per cent. The challenge in front of the municipal corporation is to provide a smooth water supply to the citizens of the city. The city requires 540 MLD of water per day. But, water leakage is a big concern.

The then Municipal Commissioner Praveen Gedam had ordered a water leakage audit in the general body meeting. Accordingly, the water supply department conducted an audit of the water leakage through a private firm.