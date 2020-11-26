Wasn't sure about playing again as I... says Sania

<p><strong>Mumbai</strong></p><p>Ace Indian tennis player Sania Mirza has opened up about her time during pregnancy and how she felt she could never return to the court again.</p><p>Sania, who married to Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2010, gave birth to baby boy Izhaan in October 2018. After that in January 2020, she made a return to tennis circuit and won the doubles title at the WTA Hobart International 2020 with her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok.</p> .<p>"Pregnancy and having a baby made me a better person," said Sania in an open letter - 'An Ode to All Mothers' after watching 'Being Serena' on Discovery Plus.</p><p>"Pregnancy is something that I had experienced for the first time in my life. I thought about it and I think we all have a certain picture about it but once you experience it, you really understand what it means. It absolutely changes you as a human being," she added.</p><p>Later came the part to overcome the physical obstacles and get back to her earlier self to make a comeback to the court.</p><p>"Getting back to shape and form after pregnancy can be a challenge and I can relate to Serena and every other woman on that. I think it's normal for everyone because you don't know how your body is going to react post-pregnancy and during pregnancy," said the 34-year-old.</p><p>Lastly, the Indian tennis star -- while depicting her transformation journey and the sheer joy of being on the court -- said, "Having put-on around 23kg during my pregnancy, I wasn't sure if I was ever going to get back to being fit and playing tennis again."</p><p>"However, I lost around 26 kilos with a lot of workout regimes and very strict diets and came back to tennis because that's what I know, love and do. Finally, when I won at Hobart after coming back it was pretty amazing. I was honestly very proud of myself to have been able to put myself to compete at the highest level again and I think that's where I was mentally," she added.</p>