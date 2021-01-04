Warkaries embark on journey from Nashik to Shegaon

Nashik: The warkaries from Nashik city on Sunday embarked on a journey from Nashik to Shegaon. The cycle wari flagged off at Bhand newspaper agency, DGP Nagar 2, Ambad, Nashik.

The warkaries who are part of the cycle rally will complete the distance of 110-km daily to cover the distance of 450-km between Nashik to Shegaon in four days. The wari will reach Shegaon via Malegaon, Parola and Muktai Nagar.on January 6.The cycle wari is organized for the last 20 years.

Awareness about environment conservation, save water, beti bachao and tree conservation is being made on the route, informed founder of the cycle rally Pralhad Bhand.

This time 38 warkaris have taken part in the cycle rally. Founder Pralhad Bhand, Sant Nivruttinath trust office bearer Pundlikrao Thete, Nashik Cyclists Foundation chief Rajendra Wankhede, Arun Bhand and others were present on the occasion.Pralhad Bhand, Dilip Devang, Avinash Datir, Vijay Choudhary, Sanjay Jadhav, Anil Bhavar, Akshay Tagre, Rahul Ukade, Bhushan Sahane, Rajendra Bhand, Narayan Sutar, Sharad Sarnaik, Arun Shinde, Anil Bhavsar, Abasaheb Jadhav, Mukesh Kanade, Sudhakar Sonawane, Pandurang Patil, Rakesh Dhamne, Rajendra Khankari, Mahesh Thete, Prakash Deshpande, Rishikesh Nandurkar, Pradip Rasulkar, Anuja Khatekar, Shraddha Bub, Sayali Amrutkar and others have take part in the cycle wari this year.

Various banners giving messages about environment conservation, Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, use cloth made bag and other socialThis cycle wari started by Pralhad Anna Bhand, director, Bhand news agency, Nashik, is now becoming a mass movement.

Launched in the year 2000, this cycle rally continues uninterruptedly and this is the 21st year of this cycle wari. It covers distance of 460 km with travelling a distance of 110 km daily and on the fourth day reaches Santnagari Shegaon to pay homage to Gajanan Maharaj.