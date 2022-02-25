Want to become a tour guide?

NASHIK: The Directorate of Tourism (DoT), Maharashtra, will provide ‘tour guides’ for tourists at 14 famous tourist destinations in the state. Accordingly, a free tourist guide training programme will be carried out at Nashik city, Ahmednagar city and Bhandardara in Nashik division through the Nashik Deputy Director’s Office of the Directorate of Tourism, informed Madhumati Sardesai, Deputy Director, DoT, Nashik.

The Tourist Guide Training Programme in Nashik is currently underway. For the inauguration of the training programme, Yogesh Girgude, trainer Chandrasekhar Barua of Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management (IITTTM) Gwalior, officials and staff of the Directorate of Tourism and trainees were present. Guide training programme for 50 trainees is underway in Nashik till February 27.

A guide training programme will also be implemented for 50 trainees from March 1 to 5, 2022, in Ahmednagar and 50 trainees in Bhanhardara from 7th to 11th March 2022.

There is a huge scope for tourism development in Nashik, and it can provide employment to Tourist Guides. This training has been made available free of cost by the government. After completion of the five-day training period, the trainees will be given a certificate by the Directorate of Tourism and an identity card for further work as a tour guide, Sardesai said.