Waiting room soon in town planning department

NASHIK: Prominent dignitaries in the construction and architecture field visit the town planning department regularly; in the building of the corporation’s headquarters. However, there is a crowd of other citizens, including agents in the town department.

Therefore, dignitaries need to remain standing. As a solution to this situation, Sanjay Agrawal, executive engineer, town planning department, has come up with some plans to bring more transparency to the work and complete the work of citizens on time. The town planning department has decided to become agent-free, and soon, a reception hall and a waiting room inside the hall will be set up in the department.

The town planning department is at the forefront among the other departments while dealing with economic issues in the corporation. Agrawal has decided to make this department transparent and agent-free. This section is crowded from morning till evening. The department turns into a marketplace, and functioning is somewhat disrupted.

A public department

"The town planning department in the corporation is very close to the citizens. Many people fulfil their dream of buying a house by accumulating lifelong capital. Since various permissions have to be obtained from this department, many people visit this department and wish to get their work done quickly. Different types of permits are required for the construction of houses, bungalow, and building. Citizens have to resort to the help of agents as they are not aware of various types of permits and do not have easy access to information. There are different types of agents, and their rates are fixed depending on the job. This leads to massive fraud, and the department receives various complaints. Therefore, to aid the citizens and speed up the work, the department will come up with a waiting room and become agent-free." - Sanjay Agrawal, Executive Engineer, Town Planning Department