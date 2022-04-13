Vultures on the verge of extinction

The vulture, which roams freely in the dense forest, removes the skins of dead animals lying in the open and eats out flesh that helps in eliminating odours and diseases. As a result, vultures indeed succeed in maintaining a balance between human health and the environment. Nowadays, it is difficult to spot vultures that protect the environment.

Climate change, as well as modernization, has led to a drastic reduction in the number of livestock. It is safe to say that the ecological balance is declining. Meanwhile, all efforts are being made by the government to maintain environmental balance through various campaigns. Maintaining ecological balance takes time for the survival of animals. For this, a people’s movement needs to be started.

Global warming is frequently discussed to balance the environment, but wildlife is becoming scarce as governments and citizens are unable to take concrete action. Ganesh Mandals, a charitable social organisation working in various fields in the district, should cooperate with the government for forestation and enrich the environment by adopting an ‘axe ban’ scheme by adopting neighbouring government forests, as a result of which wildlife will be automatically protected.

Vultures play an important role in this regard. They are far away from the dense jungle due to deforestation and are hovering in the high sky in search of food. Today, in a real sense, the vulture, an effective scavenger, is becoming rare.

The number of vultures in India has been good for the last 15 to 20 years. But over the last few years, their numbers have plummeted. Bird watchers and bird lovers fear that vultures will become extinct in India. Drugs and chemicals kill pets. If there are no vultures, there is a risk of rotting carcasses, so vultures should be saved.

Vultures are an important species for natural waste disposal. They are an environmental hygienist becoming rare. President of Maharashtra Nature and Environment Development Institute Dr Kishore Kuvar said that there was a lot of talk about global warming to balance the environment, but wildlife was becoming scarce as the government and citizens were unable to take concrete measures.

"Every citizen should fill a pot of water for the birds in the open space near their house. Also keep leftover food in the house for the birds without throwing it in the gutter. He also appealed to the village municipal bodies to implement the ‘tree at every house’ scheme." - Kiran Pagar, a nature lover

