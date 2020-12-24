<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>A plan to put up a vulture conservation breeding centre at Nashik will surely aid in saving the endangered species by creating a comfortable atmosphere for them. Nashik, especially Anjaneri and Trimbakeshwar, consist of a variety of vulture species thus, adding up to the diversified biodiversity of the district. </p>.<p>To understand better about the centre that will be coming up soon at Nashik, Dehsdoot Times talked to Vaibhav Bhogale, president of Eco Echo Foundation. He stated that conservation is of two types, natural and captive. In natural conservation, the centre is built in their natural habitat. As the centre is in their habitat, they are bound to visit the centre as they will get food and shelter there. A comfortable atmosphere is enough to attract them. In captive conservation, they are captured and kept at the centre. In Haryana, the vulture restaurant is a mixture of both. The food is placed at such places that both, the captured vultures and the ones from their natural habitat, can feed together. </p><p>It is done so that captured vultures don’t feel sad. Proper nesting conditions are created for breeding. A proper laboratory is present at the centre to conduct the blood test and to do other procedures. In this setting, vultures are released in their natural habitat once they are ready. He added that the population of vultures is stable in Nashik. </p><p>He also spoke about the vulture restaurant at Khoripada, Harsul stating that a decent number of vultures visit this restaurant, and the place is about to get renovated. Upgradation of the place is on the card. Speaking of the population, he said that when a carcass is spotted in Trimbakeshwar, almost 200-250 vultures feed on it.</p>