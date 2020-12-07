VP, PM express gratitude to soldiers on Armed Forces Flag Day

<p><strong>NEW DELHI: </strong>Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (Monday) expressed gratitude to the country's armed forces and their families on Flag Day, saying India is proud of their heroic service and selfless sacrifice.</p><p>Saying that our soldiers were guardians of the nation, the Vice-President said in a message, "On Armed Forces Flag Day, let us all collectively show our gratitude to our martyrs, disabled soldiers & their families by voluntarily contributing towards Armed Forces Flag Day Fund'.</p><p>He said our soldiers are the guardians of the nation and "make many sacrifices to protect the citizens. Let us all salute and support our gallant soldiers for their valour & patriotism."</p><p>The Prime Minister tweeted that "Armed Forces Flag Day is a day to express gratitude to our armed forces and their families. India is proud of their heroic service and selfless sacrifice."</p><p>"Do contribute towards the welfare of our forces. This gesture will help so many of our brave personnel and their families," he urged.</p><p>On the occasion, a delegation from the Kendriya Sainik Board, Ministry of Defence, presented a flag to President Ram Nath Kovind by pinning it on him at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, an official release said.</p>