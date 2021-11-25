NASHIK: State Election Commissioner UPS Madan has said that voters will now be able to register their names via the True Voter app. While the app was earlier used to provide information regarding local body elections, candidates, and their political parties besides helping voters find their polling booths; the facility of voter registration has now been added to the application.

Madan said the voters’ names and addresses can also be corrected via the app. With a special review of voter lists currently going on, He said that all citizens who will be completing 18 years of age on the 1st of January 2022 next year can register their names. The revised voter list will be used for next year’s local body polls, and hence more and more eligible voters must take this opportunity to register their names.

The Election Commission of India is implementing a special brief revision program till November 30, 2021. On this occasion, eligible citizens who have completed 18 years of age on January 1, 2022, will have the opportunity to register as voters.

Following this program, the final voter lists of the Assembly constituencies will be published on 5th January 2022. The same voter lists will be used in the local body elections to be held in 2022. Therefore, more and more eligible citizens should register their names or if there is any change in their names or addresses, it should be done now, appealed Madan.