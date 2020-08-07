Vocal for local to boost morale of handloom sector : Shah

NEW DELHI :

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today (Friday) said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of 'Vocal for local' will surely boost the morale of the handloom sector.

Taking to twitter, he said “PM@Narendra Modi in 2005 declared 7th Aug as #NationalHandloomDay to bring them into mainstream of India’s development”.

Noting that the Modi government is committed to the holistic development of the weaver community, he said that for the first time since 2014, true skills of the hardworking weavers are being nurtured and they are being given due their credit.

“Let us all pledge to support #Vocal4Handmade to help realize PM NarendraModi’s dream of self-reliant India, the Home Minister further said in his tweet message.