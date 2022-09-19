Visual impairment surgery of 52 children successful

NASHIK: Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Zilla Parishad Nashik, Suyog Hospital and Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram officials worked together to complete the surgery of 52 visually impaired students of the district.

A vision defect surgery camp was organised under the guidance and supervision of Zilla Parishad Nashik Chief Executive Leena Bansod, Primary Education Officer Bhaskar Kanoj, including District Coordinator Surekha Pabalkar, Assistant Programme Officer Praveen Jadhav, Sunil Darade, Vijaya Avachar, and Vanita Mandlik.

A surgery camp for school students was organised at Suyog Hospital and Tulsi Eye Hospital. To begin with, under the inclusive education initiative, specialist doctors working in the talukas of Nashik district visit schools, and children who require medical care are identified during school visits and sent to the district level for further medical care. Doctors screen these referred children and select them for surgery.

Students who have visual impairments such as squints and diseases like ptosis are operated on step by step by renowned doctors. Dr Reena Rathi, Dr Kailash Rathi, Dr Swati Zawar, Dr Bhavna Bhamre, Dr Sagar Dukle, Dr Kalpana Gadsingh, and others worked for the children’s surgery. Children and their parents were guided on post-surgery care.

"Specialist doctors are doing a good job of providing services to differently-abled students at the grassroots level. The camp will help children in planning a brighter and healthier future for themselves." - Bhaskar Kanoj, Primary Education Officer

"Differently-abled students lose confidence in themselves due to the drawbacks. Obstacles arise in school studies and training. Therefore, students’ eye surgery will make it easier for them to succeed in life."

- Surekha Pabalkar, District Coordinator