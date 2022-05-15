Visit villages and interact with farmers: Collector

NASHIK: District Collector Gangatharan D has orderred talathis to visit villages and interact with farmers there in order to expedite land acquisition process for the much awaited Nashik-Pune Semi High Speed Railway project.

“Land acquisition process for the proposed Nashik-Pune Semi High Speed Railway project must be completed as soon as possible. For the purpose, talathis and circle officials should go to the villages and interact with the farmers,” orders District Collector Gangatharan D. Earlier on weekend days, the District Collector visited some villages and inspected the proposed railway line.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is reviewing the Nashik-Pune railway project every week. The minister has given orders to complete the land acquisition process expeditiously.

Land acquisition will be done in 23 villages of Nashik district. The district level committee has approved to pay between Rs. 52 lakhs and 68 lakhs depending on the category of land. These rates have been fixed by studying the three years of buying and selling transactions in the respective villages. However, the district administration is still not getting the expected response from the farmers.

Against this background, the District Collector held a meeting of the officers. He ordered the talathis to go to the villages and discuss with the project affected farmers to find an amicable solution. Earlier District Collector Gangatharan D and Deputy Collector (Land Acquisition) Vasanti Mali visited some villages in Sinnar tehsil to take stock of the situation.